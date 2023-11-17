NYC 20: Commemorating Two Decades of Youth Empowerment and Economic Progress

The National Youth Congress (NYC) Organizing Body, founded by the University of the Philippines-Diliman students, marks its 20th year. From November 18 to November 20, NYC will host a face-to-face event at the University of the Philippines Diliman, focusing on the theme ‘Milestones into Momentum: Twenty Years and Beyond of Fostering an Equitable Nation.’

our mission is to unite our passion for youth development and academic excellence to provide a meaningful platform for the nation’s young minds

This theme highlights the significance of economic history in pursuing progress and the vital role of youth in promoting economic equity. NYC 20 urges to reflect on key economic and social transformations to address persistent disparities and inequalities. The theme aims to empower and guide the path toward sustainable, inclusive development, spanning the past two decades and beyond.

Additionally, NYC 20 reintroduces the tradition of a field trip on the third day, offering delegates the chance to visit a prestigious institution and gain real-world insights into development. As the NYC Organizing Body, our mission is to unite our passion for youth development and academic excellence to provide a meaningful platform for the nation’s young minds, and NYC 20 represents a significant milestone in our journey.

Co-presented by Globe, Asahi Beverages, The Moment Group, Cravewell Snacks, Y.O.U. Beauty, Komunidad. Sponsored by Allegro Beverage.

ADVERTORIAL