University of the Philippines Cebu is now powered by Smart

No Iskolar ng Bayan left behind: Smart has extended connectivity support to the students of the University of the Philippines Cebu- UP Cebu College of Communication, Art, and Design – CCAD, and to the University of the Philippines Visayas- College of Management, through the provision of Smart Pocket WiFi devices.

As learners brace for the new normal in education, university faculties have initiated a project which would help address the needs of the students amid #COVID19 pandemic, one of which is UP Cebu-College of Communication, Art and Design’s “Abag sa Pagtungha”, a call for support from UP CCAD alumni and friends.

“As teachers, we must do our share to help ensure that there will be no students left behind in the learning process. We’re very happy that we’ve received so much help from multiple sectors including telecommunication companies like Smart. It’s beautiful that we have proven through this initiative that a community continues to exist to help the program,” shares Prof. Jason Baguia, UP Cebu CCAD Professor and one of the organizers of the Abag sa Pagtungha Project.

“The university understands that there are students who really need assistance and support in terms of gadgets, connectivity, and while the system is also doing its share to help out students and even faculty, the College of Communication, Art and Design, specifically the Communication program has also exerted its efforts and doing its share by organizing the project. We’re very happy that Smart has responded to the call. Smart has a heart for students who are really in need and underprivileged. We’d like to extend our gratitude and support to Smart,” shares Prof. Palmy Tudtud, UP Cebu CCAD Dean.

Present during the UP Cebu turnover are the following: Jason Baguia, UP CCAD Professor and organizer of the Abag sa Pagtungha Project; Atty. Maria Jane Paredes, AVP/Center Head, Smart Public Affairs VisMin; Krystal Cabug-os, UP Cebu Comm Student; Palmy Tudtud, UP CCAD Dean; Marylou Gocotano, Junior Manager, Smart Public Affairs VisMin; Christine Cogay, UP Cebu Comm Student; Dr. Weena Gera, Vice Chancellor for Administration, UP Cebu; and Janille Gultiano, Public Affairs Officer, Smart Public Affairs VisMin.

Present during the UP Visayas turnover are the following: Tessa Albania, UPV College of Management Professor; Lesley Anne Limsui, UPV Alumna; MTS Reyniel Gasapo; and OM John Doran.