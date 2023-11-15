Medical check-up done on Mandaue City’s PUPCs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – About 71 Persons under police custody (PUPC) at the Centro Police Station of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) underwent a medical check-up on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

The medical check-up conducted by the City Health Office intends to determine the physical health of the PUPCs. They were also given medicines.

The MCPO plans to have all PUPCs in all six police stations in Mandaue to be able to undergo the medical check-up. They also hope to do this regularly.

“We do this for the PUPCs, kay remember kay bisan arrested sila, naa gihapon silay dignidad nga dapat atoang i-respect,” said MCPO Director Police Colonel Maribel Getigan.

The medical check-up was also conducted following the death of a 34-year-old PUPC at the station last Saturday, Nov. 11.

The inmate was rushed to the Mandaue City District Hospital on Saturday after experiencing fever and difficulty breathing but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The cause of death was yet to be determined.

The police office admitted that there is congestion in some of the custodial facilities of the police stations hence they conducted the medical check-up.

Because of this, they already talked with the city government and requested an expansion of the detention cells.

“Sa amo nahibaw-an na-process nato (request) sa LGU sa Mandaue aron mahatagan mi og extension or expansion sa atoang custodial facility. Usa sa atoang gitan-aw ato, kana’ng mga container van nga i-convert nato nga custodia facility aron sa ingun ana madecongest nato ang mga police station nga nakasinati gyud og kahuot sa ila’ng mga custodial, kay atoa man sad gilantaw dinhi sa MCPO ang kahimtang sa atoang PUPC kay dili man malikayan usahay nga daghan gyud nga mga dakop nga mag-abot ang atoang mga police station,” said Oriol.

Aside from the medical check-up, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office also conducted disinfection of the custodial facility where the victim died.

