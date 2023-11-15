Cebu Daily Newscast: Call center agent dies after modern PUJ, crashes into car, falls on its side in Mandaue

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

A 31-year-old call center agent from Compostela died on Tuesday night, November 14, after the modern jeepney she was riding fell on its side along M.C Briones Street, Labogon Road in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City.

Initial investigation by the Mandaue City Police Office showed that the modern jeepney from Cebu City was driving fast and was heading to Consolacion town north of Mandaue.

While traveling along Labogon Road, the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him. In doing so, he lost control of his vehicle and hit a car that was parked on the side of the road.

Because of the impact, the modern jeepney fell on its side, causing the death of a passenger and injuring five other passengers.

A waiter will be spending some time in jail after he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend who refused his offer to get back together in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The incident took place in Sitio Little Baguio, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, November 14, 2023.

The suspect was identified as Mart Adrian Devibar, a waiter at a hotel in Cebu City and a resident of Sitio Camanse of said barangay.

Initial investigation revealed that at around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, the suspect went to the victim’s boarding house to talk about getting back together.

However, when the ex-girlfriend refused to get back together with Devibar and would not let her into the boarding house, Devibar broke the door and then they argued.

At the height of their argument, Devibar saw a knife, picked it up and stabbed the neck of his ex-girlfriend.

The girlfriend survived while Devibar was arrested.

The state weather bureau here urged the public to exercise caution in sharing unverified and fake weather updates amid threats of inclement weather due to the presence of a low-pressure area (LPA) northeast of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) confirmed receiving reports of posts circulating on social media about a ‘strong typhoon’ that will pass through the Visayas this week.

As a result, the agency told the public to monitor weather updates from official sources only such as Pagasa.

Government wildlife conservationists documented last week the courtship of a pair of the national bird in the Cotabato province side of Mt. Apo, the country’s highest peak.

Shirley Uy, protected area superintendent of the Mt. Apo Natural Park, said the “stunning display of the aerial courtship” of two critically endangered Philippine eagles “was a breathtaking milestone” in the conservation effort of Mt. Apo and of the raptors.

“The courtship between the two eagles has raised the bar in the ongoing efforts to protect and save these raptors,” Uy said.

The natural pairing of the raptors in the wild boosted hopes of eventually increasing their population which is currently estimated at only 392 pairs.

RELATED STORIES

Mabolo accident: Korean national flees after bumping truck, causing multiple-vehicle collision

Low-pressure area outside PAR may still re intensify this weekend

Dogs don kimonos, receive blessings in place of children in aging Japan

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP