Maxene Magalona drops cryptic quote about ‘forgiving parents’

By: November 16, 2023
Maxene Magalona

Maxene Magalona and her parents Francis and Pia Magalona. Image: Instagram/@maxenemagalona, @piamagalona

Maxene Magalona intrigued netizens after sharing a cryptic quote about forgiving one’s parents, amid recent public revelations that her late father, Francis Magalona had a secret lover and a love child.

While the Magalona family has yet to comment on the Master Rapper’s alleged romantic relationship with Abegail Rait, Maxene re-posted on Wednesday, Nov. 15, a photo quote from Instagram user @indigocait that says, “Forgive your parents. They were learning too.”

Magalona parents

Image: Instagram/@indigocait via @maxenemagalona

Also included in the post are short stories written by poet-playwright Nikkita Gil about meeting the younger versions of one’s mother and father, and understanding the circumstances that made them the way they are.

Rait revealed herself as well as Gaile Francesca, her alleged love child with Francis, through the YouTube series “Pinoy Pawnstars” in October.

Rait apologized to the Magalona family earlier this month for the pain her revelation has caused them. However, she asserted that Francis was “single” and that he was already separated from his wife, Pia Magalona, when their secret relationship started.

