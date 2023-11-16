Miss Universe preliminaries: Michelle Marquez Dee, ‘Filipinas!’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— And the crowd went wild!

Miss Universe Philippines bet Michelle Dee is not yet done with her many surprises for this year’s pageant.

During the Miss Universe Preliminary competition held in El Salvador, this morena beauty wowed the crowd as she strayed away from the usual introduction.

Michelle is making her mark early on in the competition by using “Filipinas” instead of Philippines.

In the Facebook post of Miss Universe Philippines, they captioned the snippet with, “Michelle Marquez Dee, FILIPINAS!” And the nation goes wild.”

In a red one-piece swimsuit, Michelle showed everyone her long legs that she got from her beauty queen mother, Melanie Marquez.

And for her evening gown, with sexy cutouts of her green Mark Bumgarner creation, and her short hair sleeked back, this Filipina is giving so much more than just a performance, but starting to leave her mark.

Michelle with her strong “snake walk” and oozing confidence and grace on stage is making heads turn and more pageant fans giddy and excited for her performance this coming November 18.

