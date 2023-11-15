Miss Universe Philippines walks that made a mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Miss Universe season is here and pageant fans are here to re-live moments from the previous years.

Today, we will be reliving some of the most notable walks made by our Miss Universe Philippines winners.

Lava Walk

Let’s start with the iconic “Lava Walk” of Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray.

This distinctive walk earned its moniker from her captivating final evening gown, a fiery red ensemble that resembled flowing lava.

With her feisty look and the sway of her body, it was no surprise that this walk made a mark not just for pageant fans but for the succeeding Miss Universe candidates.

Tanim-bala walk

Next is Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach, is renowned for her “tanim-bala” walk, a term playfully coined by Vice Ganda during Pia’s appearance on his late-night show.

Vice Ganda humorously attributed the name to Pia’s runway style, citing her commanding smize as the perfect match.

Tsunami walk

The unforgettable “Tsunami Walk” by Miss Universe third runner-up Shamcey Supsup remains special in pageant history.

Supsup’s mesmerizing performance not only left an enduring impression on the stage, but also inspired future Miss Universe Philippines candidates to christen their own pasarela walks.

Luigi Walk

Hailing from Cebu, Miss Universe top five finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez showcased a walk aptly named the “Luigi Walk.” This signature stride highlights Gomez’s poise and grace, ensuring her walk is eternally etched in the pages of pageant lore.

A notable mention goes to Rabiya Mateo’s vibrant “Halabira,” a festive and celebratory walking style that added a unique flair to the Miss Universe stage.

As we eagerly anticipate this year’s Miss Universe, Michelle Dee, our country’s pride, is set to dazzle with her “Snake Walk.” This distinctive walk generated a buzz online earlier this year when she was crowned.

The stage is set for another memorable chapter in the Miss Universe legacy.

