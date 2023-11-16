DILG issues new rules for appointing SK treasurers, secretaries to prevent nepotism

MANILA, Philippines—Now that new Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials are preparing to assume office, they are reminded to choose secretaries and treasurers, too, within 60 days of their tenure.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said this as it released its Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2023-167, which laid out guidelines on appointing SK secretaries and treasurers.

The issuance, signed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., superseded MC No. 2018-131 that set initial guidelines in 2018 based on Republic Act (RA) No. 10742, or the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act.

As the DILG said, some of the provisions of the law had been amended by RA No. 11768, which was enacted last year to strengthen the SK and institutionalize reforms to revitalize youth participation in local governance.

So, who should be appointed as secretary and treasurer?

The DILG pointed out that pursuant to Section 10 of RA No. 10742, as amended by RA No. 11768, the secretary and treasurer for the SK must have these qualifications:

Citizen of the Philippines

A qualified youth voter

A resident of the barangay for not less than one year immediately preceding the day of the elections

Must be at least 18 years but not more than 30 years of age on the day of the appointment

Abe to read and write Filipino, English, or the local dialect

Must not be within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected national, regional, provincial, city, municipal or barangay official in the locality where he or she seeks to be appointed

Must not have been convicted by final judgment of any crime involving moral turpitude

The treasurer must have an educational background in business administration, accountancy, finance, economics, or bookkeeping, too, with the DILG saying that the other nominees can only be considered if no member meets these educational requirements.

Both the appointed SK secretary and treasurer shall undergo training before they can assume office. The treasurer has to go through bookkeeping training and be duly certified by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, too.

‘No to nepotism’

Abalos especially pointed out that SK officials should refrain from appointing relatives, saying that “this appointment will mirror the SK officials’ credibility and shall be a precedent to their leadership.”

“No to nepotism,” he said, referring to what the Civil Service Commission had described as a form of corruption or abuse of authority that violates Article IX (B), Section 2 (2) of the 1987 Constitution.

As stated in the provision, “appointments in the civil service shall be made only according to merit and fitness to be determined, as far as practicable, and, except to positions which are policy-determining, primarily confidential, or highly technical, by competitive examination.”

Based on RA No. 10742, the appointment of SK secretaries and treasurers within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent official is prohibited. As Abalos said, the kamaganak system is not allowed.

Individuals within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity are parents, children, spouses, grandparents, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, parents-in-law, and daughters- and sons-in-law.

Designation process

The DILG said SK officials should ensure that the secretary and treasurer meet all the requirements provided by law. The appointment shall then be issued to the appointees and presented to the council for concurrence.

Based on the issuance by the DILG, the SK secretary and treasurer shall be coterminous with the appointing authority unless sooner removed for cause.

The secretary and treasurer who, while in office, shall have passed the age of 30 shall be allowed to serve the remainder of their terms for which they were appointed unless sooner removed for cause.

As explained by the DILG, the removal from office of the SK secretary and/or treasurer shall be with the concurrence of a majority vote of all the members of the Katipunan ng Kabataan in a regular or special assembly called for the purpose.

There are 42,001 youth councils in the Philippines, so 84,002 individuals are expected to be appointed secretaries and treasurers.

