Proposal to extend term for barangay officials resurfaces

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte—Sen. Imee Marcos on Monday renewed her call for longer terms for barangay officials.

“Dapat habaan na yung termino ng ating mga barangay officials, kasi wala na kaming ginawa sa Senate, sa Congress kung hindi i-extend nang i-extend [ang kanilang termino],” Marcos told reporters after casting her vote for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections at Cabeza Elementary School in this city.

Earlier, Sen. Marcos proposed that the terms of barangay officials be extended to six instead of three years, fixing their elections every May of the year following the presidential elections.

In calling for a longer term, Marcos said that village officials had experienced an increase in their workload, especially after bearing the brunt of the government response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nakita naman natin na padami ng padami ang binabagsak na trabaho sa barangay katulad nung Covid,” she added.

The senator also said that there is a need to revisit the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act of 2015.

“The SK [law] is the first anti-dynasty law in the country, and it has had unintended consequences such that very often we cannot complete the entire line-up of the SK kasi nga sa maliliit na barangay, lahat magkamag-anak,” she said.

Under the law, there should be in every barangay an SK composed of a chairperson and seven members.

She proposed that there should only be at least one representative to represent the youth sector instead of an entire council line-up.

“Isa na lang na kinatawan ng kabataan, huwag na yung buong konseho, na para sa youth sector. Na may nagsasalita, may boses yung kabataan para hindi obligado na magbuo ng buong konseho,” the senator said.

RELATED STORIES

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections

Solon asks House panel to back proposed 5-year term for elected brgy execs

Barangay, SK officials to get shorter terms following SC ruling on grassroots elections

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP