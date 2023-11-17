Cesafi Esports: USC ready for finals battle with CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors are ready to take on the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) finals tomorrow, November 18-19 at the International Eucharistic Center (IEC) Convention Center.

Team captain Jeshua Luke Miano told CDN Digital that the Warriors are thrilled to face the Wildcats in the CEL Finals’ Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

He vowed that they’re more prepared this season than last year’s inaugural season, where they finished runners up to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters.

READ MORE: Cesafi: Teams from Bogo keep Final 4 bid alive

“As a team captain, I’m thrilled to lead my teammates to the finals. Now, we need to harness our determination and turn our dreams of winning the championship into reality,” Miano said.

“This upcoming finals match-up, we are confident that we can secure the win against CIT-U. We have learned from our mistakes in our previous encounter, their high-caliber mechanics and their captain’s leadership deserves praise and shows why they deserve a spot in the grand finals. We wish them good luck and hopefully we can give an exciting match that hypes and gives the crowd goosebumps.”

The rest of the USC Warriors are Shin Mavrik “Shin” Formaran, Jejomar “Tormis” Tormis, Elian Thaddeus “Amores” Amores, Zeke Swayze “Swayze” Himaya, Paul Emmanuel “Corsino” Corsino, James Rey “Jimzsuu” Lumacang, Joel Vince Andre “Aying” Aying, and Daryll “Evo” Restauro.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats will be composed of team captain Jeoffryl Hans “Hanss God” Bilonoac, Carlo Joseph “Ace” Estrera, Arneri “Future” Espinosa, Joachim Andrei “Kian” Tango-an, Dale Maverick “Dale” Reyes, Marc Laurence Banciloy “Kyynt” Banciloy, Raf Gabriel “Gyomei” Verdida, and Jill Thyrone “Rabonny” Digran.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP