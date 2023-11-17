Cesafi: Teams from Bogo keep Final 4 bid alive

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bogo City-based teams, Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs and the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers, beat their respective opponents to keep their final four hopes alive in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 basketball tournament.

The Mustangs narrowly defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 78-73, while the Trailblazers dominated the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 95-62, in the high school division game on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both teams from the City of Bogo in northern Cebu improved their records to 4-4 (win-loss).

The Mustangs created a three-way tie in the college division at fifth place together with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

All three teams have two games left in their season.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers are currently ranked seventh in the team standings behind UC and CEC.

During the game, CRMC’s team captain Paulo Dalumpines scored 22 points to go along four boards, seven assists, and five steals.

This even as he was involved in a commotion against CIT-U’s Key Suano. Dalumpines was hit by Suano in the head with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter, resulting to the latter being ejected from the game.

There is no announcement yet from Cesafi officials if they will suspend Suano for his ejection.

Keaton Clyde Taburnal finished with 16 points for the Mustangs, who sent the Wildcats wrapping up their Cesafi stint with a 2-7 record.

Meanwhile, Franz Albar and Karl Dosdos unloaded 18 and 16 points to lead the Trailblazers over the Baby Warriors.

