P50k reward offered for information on Baculi’s killers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A private individual has offered a P50,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of the alleged suspects in the killing of a police officer in Cebu City.

Police Corporal Ryan Languid Baculi was shot dead during a buy-bust operation early on Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, 2023, in Sitio Pagtambayayong, Barangay Kinasang-an.

The two assailants, who were identified as Atong Rafols and Ramil Salazar, are currently being hunted by the police.

In order to hasten the arrest of the two suspects, a private person has expressed his willingness to give P50,000 in exchange for information on the two suspects.

Informants may call hotline number: 09603135618.

Meanwhile, the two barangay tanods who were implicated in Baculi’s killing have expressed their willingness to cooperate in the ongoing investigation, Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Bryan Jaca Repollo said in a social media post on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the police, Rafols and Salazar escaped onboard a vehicle that was allegedly owned by Barangay Inayawan with the help of the two barangay tanods.

Tanods willing to cooperate

In his statement, Repollo said that after the police personnel picked up the two tanods on Wednesday, Nov. 15, he immediately went to the police station to inquire on their alleged involvement in the crime.

He also spoke to his tanods who have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the police.

“Ato usab gipanegurado sa kapulisan ang atong 100% PAGSUPPORTA ug KOOPERASYON para sa kasulbaran niining kasoha…Dili kita moundang sa pakig-ilayon kanila bisan unsa pa mang orasa…” Repollo said in his post.

In response to Repollo’s statement, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that the cooperation of the barangay tanods will be beneficial to their ongoing investigation on Baculi’s killing.

“Their cooperation in the investigation will be crucial to know whether or not the actions made by the tanods were intended to facilitate the escape of the suspects. Ato ra na mahibaw-an after the conduct of the investigation. We thank them for the assurance that they will cooperate,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, said.

Police on alert

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said they are willing to assist in the arrest of Baculi’s killers.

Police Colonel Percival Zorrilla, CPPO director, told reporters that he already sent personnel to PRO-7 to help locate Baculi’s killers.

After he received information that the two suspects fled to Talisay City before heading further south, Zorilla said, he sent an instruction for policemen in the entire province to be on alert.

Zorrilla added that the offer of a cash reward was expected to encourage the public to help in the ongoing investigation of Baculi’s case.

He also said that police should be prepared because the two suspects were armed and dangerous.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the PRO-7 director, visited Baculi’s wake at his residence in Purok 5, Brgy. Zaragosa, in Aloguinsan, Cebu. He also presented the PNP Heroism Medal that was received by his partner Angel Montealto.

Baculi will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

