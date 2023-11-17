Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Sarangani on Friday
MANILA, Philippines (Updated) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked Sarangani in Davao Occidental on Friday, state seismologists said.
The tectonic quake occurred 30 kilometers southwest of the said area at 4:14 pm and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
Phivolcs said damages and aftershocks are expected.
