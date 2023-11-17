Cody Renejane: Cebu’s rising runner

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In just a year, Cody Renejane has transformed into one of the more promising runners in Cebu City.

Renejane is 16 years old, stands 6-feet tall, and, according to noted coach Arvin Loberanis, is one promising runners in Cebu City presently.

It’s quite an accomplishment for this young tall kid who just started training last year.

Previously, though, he was already an athlete— he was into taekwondo and, of course, basketball.

When he was a taekwondo jin, he managed to join the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet. He was also a member of the basketball varsity team for his previous school.

Now, Cody is with the University of San Carlos, and under the watchful eye of coach Loberanis.

How he started running

According to Renejane, he started running after the pandemic.

“When the pandemic came, I stayed indoors played games. Because of that I started to develop breathing problems, maybe because of lack of activities,” Cody shared.

“I had to find a way to remove that problem. Luckily, my mom started to run.

So, I said I should try this out. When I tried, I actually got hooked,” he added.

Cody shared a funny story in an episode of CDN SportsTalk.

Is it the shoes?

Cody said running for him, at first, was “rough.”

“At first I thought it was a boring sport. And then my mom said she would buy me shoes. When i tried it, i said oh gosh, it’s actually so fun. I mean, the shoes, they give you powers! After I got the shoes, I started running more. Then I went under coach Arvin, then the rest was history.”

After a year of training, Cody said he is loving the sport.

“My sports back then, it was a team sport. With running, it is an individual sport. So if you win, credit is all on you, aside from the coach. If you also lose, it’s also your fault. If you get injured, it’s also all on you,” Cody said.

Cody’s biggest race so far is the CVIRAA last April.

Although not that successful since he was a newbie, he said the experience helped.

“I got to meet different runners,” he said.

Cody’s goal

Cody says he knows he has a lot to work on to be a top runner. But he is determined to achieve his goals.

“My short term goal is to qualify for Palarong Pambasna,” he said.

“The long term goal is to compete internationally. Or represent the Philippines,” he added.

He shared that what inspires him to keep going is the feeling of just getting better everyday.

“That 1-percent of how you get better everyday, that’s what inspires me,” he said. “Every time you train, do it consistently. There are times your development will plateau, but there are times where it will skyrocket.”

For runners who are struggling to keep up, or who are having a hard time staying determined, Cody has this to say.

“What i do, if ever I feel sloppy, that’s when I try to exert more effort. That’s the time to really show if you really want it,” he said.

“One of my teammates told me, ‘Whenever it gets challenging, the person who wants it more wins.’ So you have to show you’re passionate about it.”

His message to those who are just starting: “Always try. What is there to lose if you try?”

