No class cancellations amid transport strike next week, up to LGUs – DepEd

By: Angeline Marcelino - Inquirer.net | November 18,2023 - 04:42 PM

File photo showing teachers and students of the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Manila for story: No class cancellations amid transport strike next week, up to LGUs - DepEd

Teachers and students at Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in San Andres, Manila (File photo from RICHARD A. REYES)

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) will not announce class cancellations despite the transport strike next week.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide earlier said its members will hold a three-day nationwide transport strike starting Monday, November 20.

In an advisory on Saturday, DepED said the discretion on class cancellations will be up to the local government units.

“No cancellation of classes will be issued by the Department of Education,” it said.

“Unless local government units announce cancellation and/or suspension of classes in their respective jurisdictions, schools shall hold classes without disruption,” it added.

