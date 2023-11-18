Scrabble tourneys in every quarter eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City councilor Rey Gealon plans to hold a quarterly scrabble tournament to provide local and young word wizards a quality competition to nurture their talent.

Gealon currently hosts his “3rd Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament” at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu this weekend. It unfolded on Saturday, November 18, 2023, with over a hundred word wizards vying for supremacy.

READ: 3rd Gealon Scrabble tilt unfolds this weekend

Interest in scrabble

For Gealon, he and his partners were encouraged to continue this undertaking after witnessing the huge interest of the local scrabble community, especially young players from all over Cebu.

“Daghan kaayo talented nga mga bata from schools pero wala sila venue to showcase their talent ba. So, ang ato lang in our personal capacity with the help sa atong mga suod nga higala ug organizations, ato ni nahimo nga tournament sa panghinaot maka compete ni sila nationally ug internationally,” said Gealon.

(There are a lot of talented kids from schools but they don’t have a venue to showcase their talents. So, in our own personal capacity with the help of our close friends and organizations, we organized this tournament in the hopes that they can compete nationally or internationally.)

“In fact, usa sa atong consistent champion, si Lord Garnett Talisic nakacompete na ni og mga international events. Mao na atong tuyo to nurture their talents and make them world-class scrabble players,” he said.

READ: Science high bet tops Cebu City Charter Day Scrabble

Consistent scrabble champion

In fact, one of our consistent champions, Lord Garnett Talisic, has already competed in international events. That is what we intend to do to nurture their talents and make them world-class scrabble players.)

Talisic represents the Cebu City National Science High School and currently competes in the ongoing tournament.

With all that in mind, Gealon already announced that they would make his tournament bigger and would make it a quarterly event.

READ: Talisic, Suaso are champions in 2nd Councilor Rey Gealon scrabble tournament

USAPI

This year alone, he in partnership with the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI), Cebu Scrabble Association, and the Talisay Masonic Lodge 422, have successfully hosted three scrabble tournaments including this one.

“Padak-an ni nato next year, mao na atong intention moving forward. Every quarter ato paninguhaon nato next year. Hopefully, upat ka events, but we hope that other groups and individuals would help us with our program kay daghan jud mga bata ug players gusto manuwa. Naa gyud mga interesado kaayo mga players,” added Gealon.

(We will make it bigger next year, that is our intention, moving forward. Every quarter we will try next year. Hopefully, four events, but we hope that other groups and individuals would help us with our program because there are many kids that are players.)

READ: Cebuano Figues, four others to vie in world scrabble

Prizes for scrabble tourney

The pro category champion will receive P10,000, while the second and third placers will pocket P7,000 and P5,000 in cash, respectively. The fourth to sixth placers, and the highest score and highest turn will also win cash.

Besides the professional category, the high school and elementary winning word wizards will also pocket cash prizes.

The high school scrabble champ will get P6,000; and P4,500 for the elementary winner. The second to sixth placers and highest scorers will receive cash prizes.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP