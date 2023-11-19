USC Warriors outlasts USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi football

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football tournament defending champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, eked out a hard-fought win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 2-1, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the USC football field in Barangay Talamban, here.

The USC Warriors, the five-time Cesafi football champions, earned their second win in the tournament along with three draws, while inflicting the Jaguars’ first defeat in five matches.

Kirb Agot handed USC’s first goal at the 29th minute, but Jose Florencio Urot quickly answered with an equalizer at the 39th minute.

The match was tied at 1-1 in halftime.

However, the USC Warriors came alive in the second half after Agot scored his brace or second goal at the 56th minute, giving his team a 2-1 advantage.

The USC Warriors then held on until the final whistle sounded to secure their win.

In the other men’s football division duel, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers ended with a 2-2 draw.

The match’s outcome maintained UC’s position at the second place in the team standings with two wins, two draws, and one defeat, while USPF is at the fourth spot with a 1-2-2 (win-draw-loss) card.

The Panthers started off scorching hot by scoring two successive goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes from Delhonor Maglasang and Jhanrie Rivera, respectively.

They finished the first half with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Webmasters fought back by scoring a 53rd minute goal from George Cabalida to cut the deficit, 1-2.

Miraculously, Daniel Floren prevented UC from an outright defeat after scoring a late 90th minute goal to come up with the draw.

In the high school division, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars edged the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC),2-1.

It was USJ-R’s first win in the tournament thanks to Janry Colina and Benedict Olvido’s 17th and 30th minute goals that placed them ahead 2-0 in the first half.

However, Jacob Wayne Almendras scored a 45th minute goal for the Magis Eagles, to come up with a 1-2 deficit. Both teams fought tooth and nail in the second half, but the Magis Eagles failed to score an equalizer, resulting to their defeat.

The Magis Eagles now have a 1-1-2 (win-draw-loss) record, while USJ-R improved to a 1-1-2 (win-draw-loss) card.

