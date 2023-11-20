John Edward Tabasa tops Gealon Scrabble tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former team captain of the University of the Visayas (UV) scrabble team, John Edward Tabasa, ruled the professional division of the third 3rd Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu last weekend.

Tabasa, who hails from Ormoc City, finished the 16-round tournament with 11 wins, five defeats, and his +458 spread points allowed him to pocket the P10,000 cash prize.

Joel Toroy finished second with nine wins and one draw with +752 spread points. Jowar Ayuno rounded off the top three word wizards in the professional division with nine wins and +465 spread points.

Tomas Toroy (8.5) and Dart Eslao (8.0) settled for fourth and fifth places in the professional division.

Three straight for Talisic

Meanwhile, Lord Garnet Talisic ruled the high school division for three straight editions.

Talisic, of the Cebu City National Science High School, tallied 10 wins in 12 rounds.

His teammate, Louzelle Baringian, claimed second place, while St. Scholastica’s Academy’s Uriel Cabuguas rounded off the top three in the high school division.

Top scrabble winners in elementary division

Zoe Kaelin Balazo of Quiot Elementary School topped the elementary division. Balazo earned 10 wins to emerge as champion, while Taptap Integrated School’s Brianna Toleroso placed second with eight wins.

Henry Pable Jr. of Quiot Elementary School settled for third with eight wins but had lower spread points.

In the college/non-professional division, University of Cebu-METC’s King Jos Rydan Relator emerged as champion, while Junmar Amistoso claimed the second spot, and Bea Datiles grabbed the third-place honors.

The tournament drew over a hundred word wizards from and outside Cebu. It was organized by Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon in partnership with the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI), the Cebu Scrabble Association, and the Talisay Masonic Lodge 422.

