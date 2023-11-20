PrimaryHomes launches maiden project in Toledo City, Cebu

A visionary real estate development is set to transform the real estate landscape of Toledo City as premier developer PrimaryHomes Inc. launches its maiden housing project, Richwood Homes Toledo, in the bustling lone city of Cebu’s west coast.

Richwood Homes will be the first project within the expansive 11-hectare prime property owned by PrimaryHomes in Toledo City, which will also be home to Royal Palms Toledo and La Prima Homes Toledo in future developments. The whole property will be the first real estate development of its size and quality in Toledo City.

A Vision Unveiled

The official unveiling of Richwood Homes Toledo took place at the project site in Brgy. Canlumampao. The event featured the unveiling of the Richwood Homes model units by PrimaryHomes executives led by president, Arch. Stephen Charles Liu, alongside Toledo City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales. The event was also graced by local officials, partner banks, real estate sellers with their potential buyers, and other stakeholders.

“For us, the significant attendance underscores our promise to provide the city with better living options through homes that are safe, and built with skill and integrity,” PrimaryHomes Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Ramero Espina said.

“The presence of our real estate sellers and potential buyers also highlights the interest and potential of this development,” Espina added.

With an investment value of around 600 million pesos, Richwood Homes Toledo is eyed for turnover by the second quarter of 2026. Under the banner of “Quality Homes Made Affordable,” Richwood Homes Series represents an affordable residential house and lot offering from PrimaryHomes. The successful completion of similar projects in Northern Cebu, Bohol, and Negros testifies to the harmonious coexistence of affordability and quality that this development promises.

Craftsmanship with a proven legacy

Leveraging a robust three-decade track record and a network of integrated shelter solutions within the Primary Group of Builders, the PrimaryHomes Toledo Project is set to embody the exceptional artistry that the PrimaryHomes brand is known for.

Consistent with the company’s commitment to delivering living spaces that enhance the quality of life of its residents, the Richwood Homes series upholds the company’s mantra, “Tatak Primary, Tatak Quality.” It utilizes the Primary Engineered Building Systems – a modern, green building technology combining durable pre-cast materials and the innovative LightStrong wall system ensuring cost-effective, time-efficient, and top-quality, sustainable construction. The eco-friendly wall system provides exceptional thermal insulation, contributing to comfort and energy efficiency. This technology is also being used in PrimaryHomes’ condominium developments.

PrimaryHomes also takes pride in providing homeowners with a commitment that extends beyond the construction phase. A dependable Property Management team ensures the continued upkeep of every PrimaryHomes community, safeguarding homeowners’ experiences and protecting the value of their investments.

The path for homeownership in Toledo City

Richwood Homes Toledo primarily targets middle-income families and individuals seeking quality homes at reasonable prices. The project has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of first-time homebuyers, starting families, and young professionals.

Richwood Homes Toledo offers flexible financing options that cater to various needs. “During the early stage of the selling period, buyers can benefit from longer terms for equity payment. The remaining amount can also be financed through bank and Pag-IBIG financing, providing flexibility in the homeownership journey,” Espina explained.

“With the potential for substantial escalation of property value, it also offers an attractive investment opportunity for those who are looking at capitalizing on the growing demand for quality housing in Toledo City,” Espina further said.

The project will have a total of 695 contemporary designed houses and this integrated community showcases an array of innovative features, setting a new standard for urban living. It offers options of 50 sqm 2-storey, finished duplex and bare townhouse units, each designed with attention to functionality and efficiency.

Residents will enjoy a range of community-centric amenities, including a multi-purpose hall, view deck, basketball court, play areas and recreational spaces, selected landscape areas, and an entrance with guard house.

A city of opportunities

Nestled in a central location in Toledo City, Richwood Homes Toledo takes advantage of its prime location, boasting its easy 8 to 10-minute access to all essential services and conveniences and the city’s main establishments such as the City Hall, Toledo City Hospital, Gaisano Grand Toledo, Toledo Port, and Super Metro Toledo.

The city’s accessibility to the Northern and Southern parts of Cebu makes Toledo City a convenient choice for a home address. It is situated just 50 kilometers from Cebu City and a mere one-hour drive via the Naga-Uling Road. Additionally, it enjoys easy access to various parts of Cebu through an extensive network of roadways and has a gateway port to the Negros Island.

The city which is home to over 200,000 residents, is the 4th most affluent city in the Central Visayas Region. Together with its rich history, it boasts a vibrant economy driven primarily by its significant role in the mining, power, and port industries. It houses the largest copper mine in the country and has been dubbed as the Power City with the presence of five power plants.

With the city’s growth, it has seen a growing demand for residential, industrial, and commercial real estate. “In addition to Toledo city residents and employees, its housing market attracts residents and employees as well from nearby municipalities like Balamban, Naga, Pinamunghan, and others,” Espina mentioned.

“For those looking at opportunities for growth and property appreciation, its proximity to Cebu City and the potential for economic development make Toledo City an attractive destination for real estate investment,” Espina added, asserting the company’s positive outlook towards the real estate potential of Toledo.

PrimaryHomes, your reliable parter in your homebuying journey, is setting new standards for modern living in this bustling city of Toledo. Richwood Homes Toledo represents a significant step forward in the real estate landscape of the city, aiming to provide a peaceful and sustainable living experience for its residents.

“The company’s vision is and has always been to develop vibrant communities that are well-planned and responsibly-managed,” the company executive explained.

For more information about Richwood Homes Toledo and to take a step forward in your homebuying journey, contact PrimaryHomes through their website www.primaryhomes.com or their facebook page PRIMARYHOMESofficial.