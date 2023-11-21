Celebrating the Season of Joy at JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu: A Dazzling Christmas Tree Lighting Event

As the Yuletide season dawns, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu transformed into a magnificent spectacle of lights and festive cheer with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 15, 2023. Themed “Love Christmas, Love JPark”, marked the beginning of a series of holiday celebrations embodying the spirit of love, joy, and communal harmony.

This year, “Love Christmas, Love JPark” is not just a theme; it’s a feeling that resonates throughout the resort, making it a preferred destination to celebrate the most beautiful time of the year.

A Festive Kick-Off, Culinary Delights, and Enthralling Entertainment

The holiday season at JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu commenced with the much-anticipated lighting of the Christmas tree, an awe-inspiring symbol of the season’s warmth and merriment. As the lights twinkled to life, guests were wrapped in a magical atmosphere, setting the tone for an evening of festive joy.

Following the lighting ceremony, the celebration continued in the Triton Grand Ballroom, where guests were treated to an extravagant feast. The dinner showcased a rich tapestry of flavors, featuring local Filipino specialties alongside international gourmet dishes, catering to a diverse range of palates and promising a culinary journey.

As the evening unfolded, guests were further captivated by various entertaining performances. From mesmerizing dance numbers to soulful musical renditions, each act contributed to the night’s enchantment. This blend of exquisite dining and entertainment culminated in a spectacular gathering, marking the onset of the Christmas season at one of Cebu’s premier resorts.

Exclusive Holiday Promos and Deals

In the spirit of the festive season, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu announced several holiday-exclusive promos and deals:

Year-End Sale Bonanza: Beginning November 17, the resort offers a pre-selling Year-End Sale. Guests can book vacations for as low as Php7,800nett per night for stays between December 01, 2023, and June 30, 2024, when booking two nights or two rooms. This offer is a golden opportunity to lock in a memorable vacation at an unbeatable price.

“Jingle Bell Time” Christmas Party Package: Elevate your holiday celebrations with either the Oriental Feast or the Buffet All The Way options, each promising a dining experience that encapsulates the richness of the festive season.

Christmas Log Cake Delight: Add a sweet touch to your holidays with the resort’s specially crafted Christmas Log Cake, a delicious way to enhance your festive gatherings.

Gallery Sale at Ayala Center Cebu: From December 1-3, 2023, enjoy up to 55% OFF on room accommodations during the Year End Sale at the Gallery, Ayala Center Cebu. This pre-selling period, running from November 17-26, is an opportunity not to be missed.

Cake Pops Christmas Bites Specials: Indulge in these delightful, bite-sized treats that blend festive flavors and holiday cheer, perfect for gifting or adding a touch of sweetness to your Christmas celebrations.

Embracing the Essence of Family and Community

As a family resort, JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu truly captures the essence of togetherness and community spirit during Christmas. Their efforts in creating a space where joy, love, and celebration converge reflect their commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable holiday experience.

This year, “Love Christmas, Love JPark” is not just a theme; it’s a feeling that resonates throughout the resort, making it a preferred destination to celebrate the most beautiful time of the year.

For more information on the resort’s festive offerings and to make reservations, visit JPark Island Resort & Waterpark Cebu’s official Facebook page or contact +63 32 494 5555 / +63 917 838 9479. You may also email rsvn@jparkislandresort.com. Experience the magic of the season in the tropical paradise like no other.

ADVERTORIAL