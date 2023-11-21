Palma: Be thankful to God for the trials that we’ve conquered

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma encouraged the faithful to glorify God more in light of the recent calamities that Cebuanos have conquered.

During his pontifical mass for the 288th Fiesta Celebration of the Nuestra Señora Virgen de Regla on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, Palma cited the winning battle against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the recovery from the Super Typhoon Odette.

“Human kita nakalabang sa crisis sa COVID-19 sa naglabay nga mga tuig, human kita nakalabang sa perwesyo sa bagyong Odette ug lain-laing mga pagsulay, ang atong pagtan-aw sa atong panahon karon, balik kita sa halos normal na nga kahimtang. Maong duna kita’y rason paghimaya, pagpasalamat sa Diyos,” Palma said.

This year’s fiesta celebration carries the theme “Maria, kauban sa paglawig sa BEC ngadto sa sinudohanong simbahan.”

Palma said that this year’s theme talks about the reflections on our current situation.

He said that as we journey together with Mary, we must unite and fulfill our mission as good Christians.

“In company with Mary or journeying with Mary in our BEC (Basic Ecclesial Communities), we journey towards a synodal church,” he added.

As we journey in life, Palma said that we must also think of its end and that is to reach heaven.

“Simple nga tubag, ang tumong, ang atong gustong adtoan, katapusan sa atong paglawig maabot kita sa langit,” he added.

Palma said that we can only experience the love of Mama Mary if we reach heaven, which is also what Mary wants us to experience.

“Gusto niya nga kitang tanan isip iyang mga anak moangkon, moambit, sa iyang kalipay nga naangkon sa langit,” he said.

To fulfill this, Palma said that one should also participate in imitating the teachings of the Lord and live a Christian life.

