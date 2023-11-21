Shooting: Man nabbed for killing mentally challenged woman to avenge son’s death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A father who vowed to avenge the death of his teenage son, instead vented his ire on a mentally challenged woman who was not even a party to the attack.

The incident took place inside a gym in Sitio Tarcum, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City at around 3:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Marites Caparida, a resident of the area who was hit in the chest and stomach resulting in her death.

Witnesses, meanwhile, identified the suspect as Marwin Caballes who was immediately arrested in a hot-pursuit operation in Barangay Busay. Caballes reportedly vowed to seek revenge after his son was gunned down last Sunday afternoon.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), told reporters that the woman had a habit of roaming the area daily.

Caparida was rushed by responders to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Caballes’ son was reportedly shot in Sitio Nivel at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

Marvin Caballes, 19, died when assailants opened fire at him and his companions while onboard a motorcycle.

Rafter added that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the area showed the moment when the teen was attacked. Immediately after, police personnel conducted a hot-pursuit operation and arrested and detained the alleged suspect.

However, while the police were looking for the suspects, the victim’s father decided to seek revenge on his own as he earlier promised.

Caballes went to the gym on Monday in search of the persons he believed were to blame for his son’s death, stated Rafter.

When he arrived at the gym, only Caparida was there and out of anger, Caballes shot the woman killing her.

Rafter said that Caballes denied shooting the woman when interviewed by police. However, witnesses positively identified him as the one who shot the woman.

Rafter said that they are looking into illegal drugs as the motive behind the shooting to death of the teenager saying they received information that he was allegedly involved in illegal drug activities. The suspects were said to be the teen’s customers.

Despite the two consecutive shooting incidents, Rafter said that they are doing their best to solve the case.

“Ang ato gyung kapulisan no, sa Cebu City Police Office, naningkamot gyud mi to solve the case or to solve any incidents swiftly but syempre, moagi gyud ta sa balaod. Swiftly but judiciously ang atoang pamaagi ana,” she stated.

