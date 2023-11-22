Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Tree of Hope Shines Bright for Education

In the spirit of generosity that defines the holiday season, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu once again brought its Tree of Hope to life on Saturday, November 18. The event aimed to raise funds supporting the education of children in remote areas by constructing new classrooms.

For 14 years, the hotel has partnered with the GMA Kapuso Foundation, underscoring its commitment to sharing joy with the community, particularly those at the grassroots level.

The gathering, attended by clients, partners, media representatives, hotel guests, and residents of Marco Polo Residences, a community neighboring the 5-star hotel, has become a testament to the institution that the Tree of Hope has become over the years.

The hotel’s lobby transformed into a stage for skillful performances that marked the beginning of the season of giving. Musical talents from the University of Cebu Chorus and Dani Ozaraga from the girl group XOXO serenaded the audience with classic Christmas tunes, intensifying the holiday spirit. A magical dance performance portraying triumph over adversity, skillfully executed by a troupe from the Cebu Center for Dance, further emphasized the themes of hope and resilience.

The lighting ceremony of the 20-foot tree was led by Roel Constantino, General Manager of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, Oliver Amoroso, Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy, and Member of the Board of Trustees of the GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc., Ann Marie Tan, Senior Assistant Vice President for Sales GMA Regional TV, and Msgr. Guillermo Gorre.

Last year, through the generosity of donors, the Tree of Hope raised a total of P109,845.00. Constantino officially handed over this amount to Amoroso in a ceremonial check turnover.

“This year, we focused on children simply because they represent hope for the future,” revealed Constantino putting emphasis on the the role of schools in sheltering and protecting innocent children from the threats of online trafficking, child labor, and teenage prostitution.

“In these years of collaboration, we’ve witnessed the power of collective goodwill,” Amoroso shared adding that the Tree of Hope initiative has not only adorned the festivities but has become a beacon of hope for thousands of schoolchildren in remote areas of Central and Eastern Visayas.

Over the past 14 years, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu has raised over 2 million pesos, enabling the GMA Kapuso Foundation to extend its reach and touch countless lives throughout the Philippines.

For those who wish to contribute to the spirit of the season, donations to the Tree of Hope can be made for only P200. All proceeds will be given to the GMA Kapuso Foundation, continuing the tradition of spreading joy and hope during the holiday season.

