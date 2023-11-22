Azkals settle for 1-1 draw with Indonesia

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Patrick Reichelt tallied his 15th international goal after scoring the Philippine Azkals’ lone goal in last Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw against Indonesia in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

It was a convincing comeback for the Azkals, who suffered a 0-2 defeat in the hands of Vietnam last November 16 under Group F.

This is all thanks to the veteran wingman Reichelt, a German-born footballer, whose mother hails from Argao, south Cebu.

Reichelt scored the Azkals’ lone goal in the 23rd minute. Reichelt easily inserted the ball past Indonesia’s keeper Ernando Ari after breaking through the latter’s defensive line.

However, the Indonesians answered them with a late 70th-minute goal from Saddil Ramdani, who struck the ball from the right wing just outside the penalty box, to finish the match with a 1-1 draw in front of over 10,000 Filipino football fans.

The Philippines remains at the No. 3 spot in Group F of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with one point, while Indonesia is also one point behind them.

Vietnam is at second with three points from their win over the Azkals, while Iraq is at the top spot with six points from their two victories against Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Azkals will take a four-month break in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as their last remaining Group F match against Iraq is slated in March next year.

