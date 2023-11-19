Cebu transport coops: We won’t join 3-day strike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu commuters can heave a sigh of relief as several transport cooperatives in the region have officially committed not to join the upcoming three-day transport strike set to commence on Monday, November 20.

With signed manifestos affirming their non-participation, public transportation concerns for Monday have been alleviated for the residents of Cebu.

Cebu Transport coops letters to LTFRB

In the letters sent by the transport coops to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) dated November 16, the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC), Lapu-Lapu City United Transport Group (LUTG), and Kaluha Twin Trading & Services Corp. said that they would refrain from participating in the transit strike.

The FCTC said, in their letter, that they saw the importance of public transport to the day-to-day activities of their passengers, especially those who were going to and from their workplaces, schools, and other businesses.

“We firmly believe that joining the transport strike or any form of activity that will impede the mobility of our services is not in the best interest of our organization, the community, and the overall transportation system,” the FCTC said.

LUTG: Strike is an unhealthy activity

They added that transport strikes would often disrupt commuting services, leading to economic losses and potential safety risks for commuters.

Meanwhile, the LUTG, while expressing their intent of non-participation, described the transport strike as “unhealthy activity.”

As for the Kaluha Twin Trading & Services Corp., they said they would prioritize the welfare of their commuters and stand with the government’s efforts to implement efficient and sustainable transportation systems.

“We understand that a disruption in public transportation services would cause significant inconvenience and hardship to commuters who rely on our services,” the group said.

No major impact

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III noted, following a meeting with LTFRB regional directors, that the anticipated strike by Piston would be expected to have “no major impact” on transportation services.

“I cannot recommend the suspension of classes or work because based on our last experience with the strike, given the same scenario, there was no impact on the work of both private and public sectors as well as classes should continue,” Guadiz said.

The following are the list of coops under FCTC:

1. El Pardo

2. Pit-os Talamban & Mandaue

3. Lahug Apas

4. LAMADO

5. Inayawan

6. Kalunasan Operators and Drivers

7. CLMDOT

8. Mandaue

9. Mabolo

10. Banawa

11. Cebu Provincial Operators

Meanwhile, the following are the members under LUTG:

1. LAMADOTRASCO

2. UTSI

3. UDOTCO

4. CELAMCO

5. LAMDOA

6. LACOMDOTCO

7. FELTODA

8. MIMPC

9. LLCDOA

/ with reports from Inquirer.net

/Carlo

