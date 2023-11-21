Transport strike: Cebu City govt to deploy green buses to ferry passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is set to roll out green buses on November 22, as a response to the one-day transport strike of several Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) in Cebu.

This is after the Cebu Chapter of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) decided to participate in the nationwide protest on November 22 against the Dec. 31 deadline for the application of the consolidation franchise for Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

Raquel Arce, the head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), assured that a sufficient number of green buses would be deployed to address potential commuter inconveniences during the transport strike.

However, Arce mentioned that she could not specify the exact number of green buses that the government will deploy, as they need to take into account the modernized jeepneys that have chosen not to participate in the transport strike.

“Mihangyo ang atong mga [modernized jeepney] operators nga dili lang ta mo-field ug [daghan] kaayo na mga buses kay mawad-an man sila ug pasahero,” Arce said during an interview on Tuesday, November 21.

Arce mentioned that the impending transport strike is expected to have an “advantage” impact on traffic, as fewer vehicles are anticipated to traverse the roads during this period.

“Maka affect siya [transport strike] in an advantage kay muminos ang sakyanan nga mudagan but sa akong giingon, dili ra kaayo minus kay dili man tanang transport group ang mo participate,” Arce said.

Furthermore, the CCTO head guaranteed that all traffic and disaster personnel have been duly alerted to closely monitor the traffic situation and the unfolding strike to prevent mishaps and untoward accidents during the course of the transport strike.

“As far as our office is concerned walay permit nga niagi sa atong office that they will be using the streets and the roads,” Arce said.

The CCTO head specified that protesters would be unable to utilize Osmeña Road due to the ongoing construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Meanwhile, Greg Perez, a Piston-Cebu member, said that they would converge on at least four major routes in Cebu. Two of these are along Gorordo Avenue and in Barangay Mabolo. The two other convergence points for the transport strike are in P. del Rosario Street and Mandaue City.

“Mga inganang kalihokan gud wala nami naga secure ug permit. Amoa rang isiguro nga malinawon ra ang among protesta,” Perez said during an interview on the same day.

According to Perez, the protest is deemed necessary to articulate their discontent with the PUV Modernization Program and to seek a response from the government regarding their concerns.

Over a hundred drivers and operators in Cebu are expected to join the nationwide protest on November 22, against the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program.

The local Piston group, however, will only implement a one-day transport strike instead of three as agreed by their national organization in deference to the fiesta celebration of the Nuestra Senora de Regla.

