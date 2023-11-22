Naga accident: Vehicle smash-up kills 2, injures several others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men died while several others were injured in a vehicle smash-up involving at least five vehicles, including a bus and a truck, in Naga City in southern on Wednesday, November 22.

The accident happened along the Naga-Uling Road in Brgy. Uling at 10:45 a.m., authorities in Naga City confirmed.

The vehicles involved included a sports utility vehicle (SUV), a passenger bus, a truck delivering chickens, and two motorcycles.

Police confirmed that the Naga accident killed one of the truck boys. Meanwhile, relatives of one of the two injured motorcycle drivers also confirmed that their kin succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

Both victims’ identities are still being verified as of this writing.

Based on initial findings from authorities in Naga City, the truck apparently lost its brake while traversing the Cebu City-bound lane of the Naga-Uling Road.

As a result, it hit nearby vehicles. The truck first hit the SUV, a Toyota Jitney, parked beside the highway before plowing two motorcycles and then crashing onto the bumper of a passenger bus.

Naga City is a fifth-class component city located approximately 25 kilometers south of Cebu City. / ###

