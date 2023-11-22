Bai Hotel Celebrates 6 Years of World-class Hospitality This Christmas

Sparking joy this Christmas season, Bai Hotel lights up its dazzling Christmas tree to celebrate the spirit of cheerfulness and togetherness with its partners, hoteliers, and guests.

The wonderful occasion kicked off at the lobby with a classic Christmas Carol from Los Contates Choir and an angelic song number by Tawag Ng Tanghalan Grand Champion Marielle Montellano.

VP for Operations and General Manager Alfred Reyes, Bai Global Properties Group LLC Inc. President Angelli Suzanne Lua-Domingo, and Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, officiated the tree lighting ceremony.

The celebration continued at the Lapu-lapu Ballroom with a feast of Bai’s award-winning culinary dishes. Kreative Korner artists also showcased live watercolor portraits of guests, while Playful Mix Cebu and On-The-Cover band performed with modern to classic song hits.

“We want to take this heartfelt opportunity to express our appreciation to everyone who has supported us along the way from our loyal guests and valued corporate partners,” said Director for Sales Armie Soliano.

Bai also recognized its top partners in the industry that supported the hotel as a top tourism and hospitality destination in 2023.

Among the top 10 online travel agencies partners were Dida Travel, Tiket.com, MG Bedbank, Webbeds, Traveloka, Hotelbeds, Expedia, Trip.com, Agoda and Booking.com.

Bai also praised its top-producing event coordinators namely Joshua Events, Tresa’s Creations, Events and Styles, Heavenly Weddings, Memoriesmade Weddings and Events, JSU Indispensible Weddings, Unique Weddings and Events, Exquisite Styling and Events, Vangails Perfect Union, Weddings and Beyond, and Moments by Eleonor.

Bai also recognized its valued corporate industry partners including Rose Cebu Campus Language Training Center, Inc., San Miguel Foods, Inc., National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, TJM Travel and Tours Incorporated, Petron Corporation Cebu, PMFTC, Inc., Lear Corporation, Mercedes-Benz Group Services Phils., Inc., LGND Forwarding Services, Posco Tour Inc., and Philippines Spring Water Resources Inc.

Lucky raffle winners also won a dinner buffet and accommodation at Bai Hotel and a trip to Boracay via Philippine Airlines.

Lucky raffle winners also won a dinner buffet and accommodation at Bai Hotel and a trip to Boracay via Philippine Airlines.

