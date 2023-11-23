Jeep Cebu holds Tops Off event, shows off Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Jeep Cebu hosted the Jeep Tops Off Test Drive event on November 16, 2023, at its dealership in Nivel Hills, Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Highlighted during the event was the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara featuring its removable hard top.

Also showcased was the Jeep Gladiator Overland.

The spotlight of the event was the notable feature of the Sahara Unlimited Edition 4×4, which was its removable Freedom Top.

The Freedom Top is a removable three-piece hard top that invites open-air driving, offering a sense of freedom when driving.

What’s interesting is that a demonstration was done to show that the top can be removed in under three minutes using just six bolts.

Removal would take about 15 to 20 minutes if done alone using the necessary tools that is included in the vehicle’s purchase.

The Sahara Unlimited is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine that produces 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque.

CDN Digital was able to hop on a test unit for a short drive along Nivel Hills and it was clear that the Jeep possessed a well-balanced suspension that is perfect for both city driving and off-road trail driving.

The Jeep Wrangler Sahara and the Rubicon are among the models that are famous for off-road enthusiasts.

