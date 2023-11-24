Villamor says thanks to his former manager, presents his prized boxers to Aldeguer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito “ALA” Villamor never forgets where he came from when he presented two of his prized boxers to his mentor and former manager Antonio Lopez Aldeguer after they recently reaped success in the ring.

Villamor visited Aldeguer, the founder of the famed ALA Boxing Gym where the former became a world title challenger and a successful boxing trainer earlier this week.

Villamor Boxing Gym’s prized boxers

He brought his prized boxers in Christian Balunan and Reymart Tagacanao to personally meet Aldeguer who has been acknowledged as the “Godfather of Cebu boxing,” in his office in Mandaue City.

According to Villamor, it’s one of his ways to show his gratitude to Aldeguer and also as a gift for everything the latter has done for him in the past 35 years with the now disbanded ALA Boxing Gym.

“Agi og pasalamat ug as a gift sa iyahang nabuhat nako for 35 years nga naa ko sa ALA Boxing. Ug sa pagmold niya nako to become a better person ug sa paghimo nako nga champion,” Villamor told CDN Digital.

(This is my way of thanking and as a gift for what he did to me 35 years that I was with ALA Boxing. And for molding me to become a better person and in making me a champion.)

Balunan,WBO Asia Pacific Youth Minimumweight champ

Villamor currently runs his own boxing gym, the Villamor Boxing Gym based in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City where Tagacanao and Balunan trains.

Balunan recently became a regional boxing champion after wresting the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight title last November 4 against Thai Aditep Maungchaoren in Bohol.

The 23-year-old Balunan of Consolacion town, northern Cebu knocked out his Thai opponent in the third round in the co-main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 12 of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. That kept Balunan unbeaten in nine fights with five knockouts.

Unbeaten Tagacanao

Meanwhile, Tagacanao, also unbeaten in seven fights, logged his sixth knockout victory against a more veteran foe Jason Mopon in the same fight card where Balunan fought.

“Wala ko lain ikabayad sa iyaha (Aldeguer) kung dili ang pagmold sa mga bata to become a better person and to become a champion sa gipili nila nga career sa boxing,” added Villamor.

(I have nothing to pay to him (Aldeguer) if not to mold the kids to become better persons and become champions in the career of boxing that they have chosen.)

ALA Boxing Gym

At one point, ALA Boxing Gym and ALA Promotions became the pillar of the Philippine boxing scene. It became one of the premier boxing outfits in the world and has produced numerous world champions such as three-division world champion Donnie Nietes, Milan Melindo, and Merlito Sabillo.

However, ALA Boxing Gym officially closed its doors in 2020.

“Sa pagsira sa ALA Boxing Gym, usa ra jud ang gisulti niya (Aldeguer) nako, ang pagcontinue sa grassroots program para sa mga kabatan-unan nga ganahan og boxing para naa sila kapaingnan sa ilahang future. Mao na, I’m always grateful jud ni sir ALA (Aldeguer),” Villamor said.

(When the ALA Boxing Gym closed, there was only one thing that he (Aldeguer) told me, that is to continue the grassroots program for the children who want boxing so that they would have something to go in the future. That is why that I’m always grateful to sir ALA (Aldeguer).)

Grassroots program

Besides managing and training Balunan and Tagacanao, Villamor also runs a free grassroots training program for kids in his gym in partnership with various boxing entities such as the PMI Bohol Boxing Gym.

He provides them not just training, but also a regular amateur boxing event where they can showcase their skills.

