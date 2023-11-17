Villamor Boxing Gym celebrates 3rd anniv with 14 amateur bouts on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 14 amateur bouts will highlight the third anniversary celebration of Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) located in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The fight card is promoted by VBG owner and well-known international matchmaker and trainer Edito Villamor.

This event serves as the highlight of the anniversary celebration of Villamor’s boxing gym that opened in November 2020 a few months after the famed ALA Boxing Gym closed its doors.

Today, VBG is home to some of Cebu’s newest boxing prospects including the newly-crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth minimumweight champion Christian Balunan (9-0,5KOs) and Reymart Tagacanao (7-0,6KOs).

Around a hundred youngsters are also enjoying free boxing training from Villamor with the hopes of discovering more prospects like Balunan and Tagacanao in the future.

For tomorrow’s fight card, the main event will have Bohol’s Felix Butlig and Christian Monilar of Sarok Boxing Gym fighting in the 53-kilograms division.

The co-main event will have a 50kgs bout between Sarok Boxing Gym’s John Mark Quitrano vs. Freshler Utrera of Bohol.

The rest of the fight card will have Carl Vincent Soriano (Bohol) vs. John Mer Dumaguit (Sarok Boxing Gym), Lorenzo Suico (Mandaue City) vs. Joram Dizon (Cebu City) , Carl John Simbajon (Mandaue City) vs. John Mendoza (Cebu City), Fredrich Locsin (Mandaue City) vs. Joseph Dizon (Cebu City), Vince Emman Suson (Mandaue City) vs. Ejay Batiancila (Consolacion), Carl Stephen (Mandaue City) vs. Vanz Saludar (Sarok Boxing Gym), John Tantiado (Consolacion) vs. Sephan Soreno (Tayasan, Negros Oriental), Argie Coyoca (Mandaue City) vs. Rhenil Goznales (Mandaue City), Kent Andrew Cahucom (Mandaue City) vs. Jaylord Calasang (Mandaue City), Jomark Descartan (Cebu City) vs. Yancy Estorba (Mandaue City), Gabriel Dave Gallosa (Lapu-Lapu City) vs. Daryl Opura (Cebu City), and Jade Descartin (Cebu City) vs. Justine Inocian (Mandaue City).

The fight card is supported by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

