Villamor, boxing trainer, is PBF vice president for Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor found a suitable position to continue his passion for boxing.

Villamor was recently inducted by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), headed by its chairman Richard Clarin as the newest Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) vice president for Visayas.

Prominent names

Villamor joined prominent names in the local boxing scene, such as Sanman Boxing Gym head Jim Claude “JC” Manangquil, who serves as PBF vice president for Mindanao, and Gerry Balmes, vice president for Luzon.

The president for PBF is promoter and manager Dante Almario who also serves as its acting chairman.

For Villamor, he is glad for the induction as he sees it as an opportunity to help more in the boxing community.

What Villamor can provide

“Nalipay ko nga na induct as a vice president in Visayas. Wala ko magdahom nga ila kung gipili sa maong katungdanan. Ang macontribute siguro nako sa mga promoters/managers sa ilang mga boxers nga makahatag ta nila ug mga duwa outside the country,” said Villamor.

(I am happy that I was inducted as a vice president in the Visayas. I was not expecting this that they would choose me for this position. What I can contribute for this promoters/managers of these boxers is that I can provide fights outside the country for our boxers.

“Ang pagpangita sa mga foreign opponents pud nga ilang ma promote dinhi sa Pilipinas, ug makarecommend ta sa world boxing bodies to make a regional title and put a boxer in the world rankings,” he said.

(I can also look for foreign opponents that they can promote here in the Philippines, and I can recommend to the world boxing bodies to make a regional title and put a boxer in the world rankings.)

In fact, Villamor has been doing this for many years since his tenure with the ALA Boxing Gym, where he served not only as its trainer but also as an international matchmaker.

Boxing gym

Currently, Villamor has his own boxing gym, the Villamor Boxing Gym, in Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City. He works behind the scenes, helping numerous boxing gyms in the Visayas, especially the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable and the newly formed Money Punch Boxing Promotions.

Besides that, Villamor is highly active in the amateur and grassroots scene, organizing monthly fight cards featuring young aspiring boxers from around Cebu in partnership with numerous entities, including the World Boxing Foundation (WBF).

