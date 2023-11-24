Cesafi track meet unfolds this weekend at SHS-AdC

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cesafi track and field competition will unfold tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) track oval in Mandaue City.

This will be the first time the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) track and field skirmishes will be held at this venue since the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is undergoing a massive renovation for next year’s Palarong Pambansa.

The college division defending champions, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors look to repeat their title-clinching performance last year by fielding relatively the same roster of dominant tracksters.

Last year, the Warriors won a total of 26 gold medals, 11 silvers, and 11 bronzes in the two-day Cesafi track event.

The University of Cebu Webmasters finished second with a 9-20-5 (gold-silver-bronze) harvest while UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) placed third with a 2-1-11 count.

Some of USC’s vaunted tracksters who will see action tomorrow are multi-titled long-distance runner Artjoy Torregosa along with Shine Cardona, and Stephen Pekitpekit.

Torregosa was the most bemedalled athlete from USC last year by ruling all of her events as well as Pekit-Pekit and Cardona.

Meanwhile, Jessa Aviso will likely spearhead UC in tomorrow’s Cesafi track competition. Aviso collected the most gold medals for UC after ruling the women’s jump events.

In the high school division, UC also looks to defend their title against the Sisters of Mary School Boystown, and the host team, SHS-AdC.

Last year, they finished with 16 gilts, 20 silvers, and 10 bronzes to top the high school division.

The first event tomorrow will be the 3,000-meter run in both the college and high school divisions at 6:00 a.m.

It will be followed by the 5-kilometer and 3k walkathon, shotput, high jump, 200m dash, 110m and 100m hurdles, 400m run, and javelin throw for the morning Cesafi track events.

The afternoon events will feature the 200m run, long jump, 400m hurdles, the 1,500m run, and the 10,000m run.

