USC, UC rules the two-day Cesafi athletics competition 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters ruled the two-day Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) track and field competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The Warriors amassed a total of 26 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals to rule the college division, while the Webmasters lorded over the high school division by hauling 16 gilts, 20 silvers, and 10 bronze medals.

UC settled for second place in the college division by collecting nine gold medals, 20 silvers, and five bronzes, while UC Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) placed third with 2-1-11 (gold-silver-bronze) count.

Meanwhile in the high school division, the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown trailed UC with their 8-7-6 (gold-silver-bronze) count. USC claimed the third spot in the high school’s medal tally with a 7-10-5 (gold-silver-bronze) count and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) finished fourth with a 2-1-9 medal count.

USC was headed by Art Joy Torregosa, Shine Mae Cardona, Stephen Pekitpekit, Franklin Yee, and Tres Antiola who bagged multiple gold medals.

Torregosa topped the women’s 5,000m run, 1,500m run, and the 3,000m run. Cardona ruled the 100m, 200m, and 400m women’s runs. Pekitpekit bagged two gold medals in the long jump and high jump men’s, while Yee also had two gold medals by lording over the 5,000m and the 10,000m runs. Antiola snatched two gold medals in the 110m and 400m hurdles.

The rest of USC’s gold medalists were Gio Beguña (discus throw), Jinky Bajan (3k walkathon), Kristine Tabarna (100m hurdles women’s), Cristelyn Armonia (400m hurdles women’s), John Gopa (5k walkathon), Jayvee Alvarez (800m men’s), Jeanly Mata (800m women’s), Simoun Tautho (100m men’s), Jessie Abelgos (1,500m men’s), John Marc Dizon (3,000m steeple chase), and 4×100 women’s, 4x400m women’s, 4x100m men’s, and the 4x400m men’s relays.

On the other hand, UC’s gold medal haul was headed by Jessa Aviso, who collected three gilts by topping the women’s triple jump, long jump, and high jump.

The rest of the Webmasters’ gold medalists were Ana Marie Larayas (javelin throw women’s), Vincent Linamas (shot put men’s), Peterson Laparan (javelin throw men’s), Heinrich Peralta (triple jump men’s), Saturnino Batiancila (200m men’s), and Harli Bon Redulla (400m men’s).

Jennica Rose Sayson contributed two gold medals for UCLM after placing first in the shot put and discus throw women’s competition.

High school division

Meanwhile, UC’s high school tracksters that shone this weekend were Shanily Nierves (triple jump, long jump girls), Jharyl Kyle Endong (high jump boys), Krystelle Mae Leyson (100m hurdles, 400m hurdles girls), Kim Licayan (400m hurdles boys), Rey De La Calzada (shot put, discus throw boys), Jessel Ochia (1,500m, 3,000m girls), Haillee Fiedacan (100m, 200m boys) Jayford Maranga (800m boys), and Sean Carillo (1,500m boys). UC also topped the 4x400m relay boys and girls.

USC’s gold medalists were Jordine Gairanod (400m, 800m girls), Juliana Nicole Loberanis (high jump), Francine Macendo (javelin throw), Vanessa Rota (100m, 200m girls), and the 4x100m relay girls.

SMS Boystown’s top performers were Antonio Loyola (javelin throw boys), John Cabuwagan (triple jump, long jump boys), Johnmar Salingsing (5,000m run), Ian Mar Di Salingsing (3,000m steeple chase), Kharis Pantonial (110m hurdles, 400m hurdles boys), and the 4x100m relay boys.

SHS-AdC’s Maile Salang prevented her school a medal drought by ruling the discus throw on Saturday and the shot put girls earlier today.

