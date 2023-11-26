SWU Cobras beat CRMC Mustangs in their last Cesafi season game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, the former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc., (CESAFI) men’s basketball champions, may had a forgettable season, but they made sure to wrap it up by putting up a good fight.

The Cobras may not be the same as its 2019 championship team, but the boys of head coach Mike Reyes finished their Cesafi Season 23 with a win over the newcomers, the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 56-52, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

SWU Cobras, CRMC Mustangs out of contention

The Cobras and Mustangs are officially out of contention with both teams finishing their season with a 4-6 (win-loss) records.

Paying the bigger price in that game was the Mustangs, who were gunning for the final four spot in the semifinals. A win over the Cobras would give them a chance to advance to the semifinals since they beat the No. 5 team, the University of San Carlos (USC) in the eliminations.

USJ-R issue

They were also optimistic that the No. 4 team, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars will be sanctioned by Cesafi officials for submitting questionable records of one of their players, EJ Agbong.

Still, there’s no decision yet from the Cesafi officials.

On the other hand, Kyle Maglinte once again proved why he’s the future of the Cobras after unloading a double-double game of 22 points and 14 rebounds. It included a pair of nerve wracking free throws in the final seconds that helped seal the Cobras’ win.

How SWU won the game

Both teams finished the first half with a 31-all stalemate and limited the Mustangs to a dismal three-point outing in the third period, while scoring 14 of their own to grab a 45-34 lead heading into the final period.

Not to be outfought, the Mustangs of the City of Bogo fought back and pulled themselves within one point, 51-52, after sharpshooter Keaton Taburnal canned both his free throws with a minute left in the game.

However, the Cobras retaliated with a 4-0 run from Louie Jay Nazareno’s jumper, while Maglinte made both his free throws to seal their win.

