Talisay accident: 11 injured after minibus, SUV collide.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 11 individuals were injured after a mini-bus collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Talisay City, Cebu early Monday morning, November 27.

Traffic investigators in Talisay City confirmed a road collision along the highway in Brgy. Lawaan 1 past 3 a.m.

Based on initial findings, the two vehicles were traversing on opposite directions. The accident happened at the intersection of N. Bacalso Avenue and the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

The mini-bus, carrying at least 40 passengers, came from Pinamungajan town in southwestern Cebu and was bound for Cebu City while the SUV was southbound.

According to Jeffrey Ogahayon, as they were approaching the intersection, the bus continued to run since the traffic light gave them the go signal.

The vehicle barely crossed the junction when the SUV suddenly made a left turn, Ogahayon said, that resulted in the crash.

The SUV had three passengers on board.

Meanwhile, enforcers continue to conduct further investigations to determine the real cause of the accident.

/dbs

