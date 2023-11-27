Pagasa-Mactan to public: Brace for hot weather as heat index expected to go up

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The public is encouraged to brace for the hot weather condition today, November 27, 2023, as the state weather bureau in Mactan expects the heat index to go up to 36 degrees Celsius from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ang atong heat index is under extreme caution category, so kailangan stay hydrated. Inom tang daghan nga tubig and as long as possible naa ta sa landong nga area,” said Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist in an interview with CDN Digital today.

(Our heat index is under extreme caution category, so we need to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and as long as possible, let us stay in the shade.)

Heat Index

The heat index is a measure used to determine the level of discomfort the average person is thought to feel as a result of the combined effects of temperature and humidity in the air.

Eclarino also encouraged the public to wear lighter, comfortable clothing as a protective measure against the humidity.

“Always pagdala ng payong, panangga sa init ug kalit-kalit nga mga pag-ulan,” he added.

(Always bring an umbrella, to protect you from the heat or the sudden rain.)

Sunny in next five days – Pagasa-Mactan

He also encouraged the public to monitor Pagasa weather updates, citing the easterlies as the reason for the hot conditions.

According to Pagasa-Mactan, Cebu will be sunny to partly cloudy with a 50-percent chance of passing rain due to localized thunderstorms in the next five days starting November 26.

“Expected nato nga taas ang time nga maayo ang tiempo ng panahon or generally fair weather. Init ug igang but naa ta’y mga isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms but dili kini magdugay,” said the Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

(We are expected a long time that the weather will be fine or generally fair weather. It will be hot and humid but there will be isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms, but this will not last long.)

Pagasa-Mactan specialist on amihan and easterlies

Eclarino said that the ‘amihan’ or northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon would not be affecting Central Visayas.

“Easterlies (or winds blowing from the east) ang prevailing sa Visayas or init nga hangin gikan sa Dagat Pasipiko,” Eclarino said.

(Easterlies (or winds blowing from the east) will prevail in the Visayas or hot air from the Pacific.)

