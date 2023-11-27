Pagasa: Fair weather to prevail, amihan to bring rains to parts of north Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Fair weather will be expected to prevail over most of the country while northern Luzon will be affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

This is according to the weather bulletin of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) early Monday morning, November 27.

The weather bureau said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao will experience overcast skies with light rains due to amihan.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains may prevail over Ilocos region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, may experience overcast skies with isolated rain showers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Easterlies are winds blowing from Pacific Ocean.

No shear line, no low pressure area

Weather specialist Obet Badrina explained due to the absence of the shear line and low-pressure area within the Philippine area of responsibility, Filipinos may expect fair weather, with some scattered rainfall in the afternoon and in the evening.

“Dahil diyan, makararanas tayo ng generally fair weather,” he said.

(Because of that, we will experience generally fair weather.)

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa Visayas, inaasahan natin ang generally fair weather,” he reported.

(To our countrymen in Visayas, we anticipate generally fair weather.)

“Posibleng medyo mainit pa rin sa umaga at tanghali, habang malaki ang tyansa ng pag-ulan sa hapon hanggang sa gabi dahil sa localized thunderstorms,” Badrina added.

(It’s possible it will still be warm in the morning and noon, while there’s a high chance of rain in the afternoon until the evening due to localized thunderstorms.)

Meanwhile, a huge part of Mindanao is forecast to experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Due to amihan, Pagasa issued a gale warning over the seaboards in the following areas:

Batanes

Ilocos Norte

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

“As much as possible, avoid sailing or going out to sea in these parts of the country because we expect the seas to be very rough due to the northeast monsoon,” Badrina said in Filipino.

