Former PNP chief Cascolan was in coma months before death — family lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan was in a coma for several months prior to his death.

Atty. Stephen Cascolan, legal counsel of the siblings of former PNP chief Cascolan, said the official was in a coma since March.

“Hindi na po, in a coma na po siya,” Atty. Cascolan said over DWPM (formerly DZMM) when asked if his clients could contact the late official.

(Not anymore, he was in a coma.)

“Noong na-stroke siya na-coma po siya,” he also said.

(He was in a coma since he had a stroke.)

The lawyer said Cascolan’s siblings and the late official’s immediate relatives had a dispute over his guardianship during his illness.

Cascolan, 59, died on Friday (Nov. 25), with his immediate family not disclosing the cause of his death.

He had been serving as a health undersecretary before his death.

