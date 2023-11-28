Hijack attempt of tanker foiled off Yemen; 2 Filipino crewmen safe

MANILA, Philippines — A hijacking attempt of a tanker in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen has been foiled and at least two Filipino seafarers were reported safe, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Monday.

The DMW, which cited a US Naval Institute report, said that the two Filipino crewmen were safe and accounted for after US Naval Forces prevented the hijacking attempt to the chemical tanker M/V Central Park over the weekend.

“The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomes a report that at least 2 Filipino seafarers on board a hijacking incident in the Gulf of Aden are now safe and accounted for,” the agency said in a statement.

“The DMW had checked its records and coordinated with the licensed manning agency, and ascertained that there are at least two Filipino seafarers listed in the ship’s crew,” the DMW added.

The DMW also said it started reaching out to family and relatives of the crew’s Filipino seafarers.

This is the second hijacking incident involving marine vessels with Filipino seafarers in their crew.

Last Sunday, Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Red Sea, taking its 25 crew members hostage, including 17 Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

