Rama taps Feliciano to enhance security in the city gov’t

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama enlisted the assistance of retired Major General Melquiades Feliciano to enhance security measures in the Cebu City government.

Feliciano is the appointed chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), who took the oath on October 31.

“I need you. The city government is needing you on the matter of security,” Rama said during the press conference on Tuesday, November 28.

CCENRO burglary

Rama addressed the recent burglary incident within the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) on November 27, expressing his confidence in Feliciano’s ability to bolster security.

“I know you are a system person. Well-decorated major. And in that direction, we will going deeply and no stone to be left unturned when it comes to that CCENRO,” Rama said.

Raymar Hijara, CCENRO’s head, reported that, based on the preliminary investigation, a netbook valued at 10,000 pesos, a mini electric fan, and another electric fan were discovered missing.

However, Hijara emphasized that despite the absence of these items, conclusive findings could not be drawn at this point, as the police were continuing their investigation.

“Padayon gihapon kay kinahanglan man gyud masuta kung ngano gyud nawala,” Hijara said on Tuesday, November 28.

(We still continue to investigate because we need to know what were lost.)

How burglary was done

The report shows that the office was found unlocked at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday by employees preparing for a tree-planting activity.

Notably, the absence of CCTV cameras around the office hinders a comprehensive assessment.

In response to the situation, Rama enlisted the assistance of Feliciano, who agreed and accepted the responsibility during the press conference.

