Rama on recent crime incidents: ‘I take full responsibility for all of this’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that he is taking full responsibility for the recent crime incidents in Cebu City.

He added that there would be no excuses to be made.

“I take full responsibility for all of this. And I’m sorry that this is occurring,” Rama said during a press conference on Tuesday, November 28 referring to the successive crimes that happened, stating that he already coordinated with the police to solve the crimes.

On November 25, a pawnshop on Colon Street in Cebu City fell victim to a robbery. Subsequently, on November 27, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) experienced a burglary.

“They [the police] have to work more, more, more so that, that level of confidence will be completely restored,” he said.

Rama went on to mention that he has already issued a directive to the police, urging them to provide him with a “solution and conclusion” regarding the recent crimes.

“I do not want [it] when I come back it’s still the same thing. Dili na pwede nako mag sige hot pursuit, sige tag pursuit. Kinahanglan pursuit with [a] conclusion,” he added.

According to Rama, there would be no new implementations, reiterating that people must understand that peace and order is “everybody’s business.”

“It’s a recognized matter. We do not have enough. But that is not a justification of [our] policemen,” Rama said.

Moreover, Rama mentioned that the city has been investing in the security multiplier, which involves enhancing incentives for barangay tanods.

The mayor noted that when spending is undertaken, the necessary output, effectiveness, and efficiency should be delivered.

“They must do their act, and they must bring [a] solution, and there must be [a] conclusion,” Rama said.

Meanwhile, the former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña released a comment on the issue on the same day.

“You report these to Australian police. Mayor Rama lives there,” Osmeña said.

On the other hand, Rama opted not to react to the former mayor’s comment, stating that he has “no further comment” about it.

