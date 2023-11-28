An all-day dining experience at Marco Polo Plaza’s Cafe Marco

A feast for the senses awaits at Marco Polo Plaza’s Cafe Marco, offering an enticing all-day dining experience that promises to delight the taste buds. Starting November 23, 2023, this culinary haven invites guests to indulge in diverse cuisines, from the rich and aromatic flavors of Asia to the comforting familiarity of Western delicacies.

A Gastronomic Adventure Throughout the Day

Cafe Marco caters to every mealtime desire. And breakfast at this well-loved dining spot is a symphony of flavors, awakening your senses to the aroma of freshly baked bread and sumptuous morning delights. Whether craving something hearty or seeking rich tastes, there is something for everyone at Cafe Marco.

The lunch spread presents a mix of different cuisines to choose from. Delight in the tantalizing spices of stir-fries or revel in the heartiness of home-style dishes. All this is meticulously prepared to satisfy discerning palates. The diversity and quality of options ensure a fulfilling lunch experience for all diners.

Cafe Marco transforms into a sophisticated setting for dinner when evening comes, offering an exquisite selection that elevates every gastronomic journey. Indulge in succulent seafood meals, flavorful pasta dishes, and aromatic specialties, among others. Each dish is crafted well to take your dining experience to another level.

An array of beverages stands ready to accompany every meal. From freshly brewed coffee and fragrant teas to refreshing juices and fine wines, the drink selection caters to varied preferences and accentuates the flavors of each dish.

No meal is complete without a sweet ending, and Cafe Marco’s dessert station is a haven for those with a penchant for indulgence. Feast your eyes and taste buds on a delightful assortment of pastries, cakes, and confections.

Yuletide Offerings to Spread Holiday Cheer

As the Yuletide season approaches, Cafe Marco at Marco Polo Plaza unveils special offerings designed to infuse your visit with a touch of festive joy.

The Christmas Shop simplifies gift-giving by offering an assortment of specialty cakes, pastries, puddings, and irresistible Christmas goodies. Whether you curate bespoke hampers or select from this year’s enchanting Christmas collection, this shop ensures that spreading holiday cheer to your loved ones is effortless.

Embrace the heartwarming nostalgia of Christmas with Christmas Nostalgia, where you can relish freshly made putobumbong and bibingka. These cherished Filipino treats, generously topped with cheese and grated coconut, await your indulgence at the Lobby Lounge. Available daily from 1:00 to 7:00 PM for only P250, it’s a delightful way to experience traditional Filipino delights during this festive season.

For more details, visit Marco Polo Plaza Hotel. Book a reservation now at Cafe Marco and experience all-day dining like no other, or join the season’s festivities with holiday-exclusive offerings.

