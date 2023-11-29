Robbery update: Alleged mastermind in pawnshop heist nabbed in Argao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities believed that they have caught the alleged mastermind in the recent daring broad daylight pawnshop robbery in Colon Street in Cebu City.

The alleged mastermind and one other man, who was linked to the robbery, was arrested in Argao town in southern Cebu after policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (PIU-CPPO) conducted separate operations against them on Tuesday, November 28.

Pawnshop robbed

It can be recalled that several armed men robbed the pawnshop along Colon Street in Cebu City on November 25 and stole a still undetermined amount of pieces of jewelry.

In the following days from the robbery, on November 26, two individuals were identified, located in Mandaue City and held as persons of interest in the heist.

On November 27, two other men were arrested at a checkpoint in Sibonga town in southern Cebu. Police believed that they were involved in the pawnshop robbery in Cebu City and tagged them as persons of interest in the heist as well.

The two men, however, were arrested because weapons and explosives were found inside the car that they were riding on, which authorities believed was the the getaway vehicle used in the robbery.

Getaway vehicle

A red Honda Civic, which was caught on a security camera, was used as a getaway vehicle of the culprits.

On November 28, police said that they had identified three more suspects in the robbery.

Later that day, the alleged mastermind and one other person were arrested by the separate teams of the CCPO and the CPPO. | With Paul Lauro

