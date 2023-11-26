Robbery update: 2 persons of interest in jewelry store heist held

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | November 26,2023 - 01:36 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two persons of interest believed to be involved in the pawnshop heist in Colon Street, Cebu City have been located and held in Mandaue City by police on Sunday, November 26.

The Mandaue City Police Office held these two persons from a barangay in Mandaue City  at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, as the authorities continue to conduct a hot pursuit operation against the robbers.

According to the Mandaue police, they will turn over these persons of interest to the Cebu City Police office to help in the investigation.

On Saturday morning, November 25, four men who claimed to be NBI agents, robbed a jewelry store in Colon Street, Cebu City.

The authorities were able to trace the persons of interest through the help of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

