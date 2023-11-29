P20 per kilo rice: Olango residents will be first in Lapu-Lapu to buy cheap priced rice

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Olango Island residents will be the first Lapu-Lapu City residents to get a chance to buy rice worth P20 a kilo starting December.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that they planned to sell the P20 per kilo rice in the island.

READ: Bongbong Marcos says P20/kilo rice possible: ‘May chance lagi yan’

Chan was referring to the city government’s plan to procure rice from the National Food Authority (NFA).

The rice is worth P25 per kilogram, but the city will subsidize the P5 so they can sell them at P20 per kilo.

“We, the local government, maningkamot nga mapaabot nato ang Kadiwa ng Pangulo. Dunay program ang presidente, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., nga tag P25 per kilo, which the city will subsidize P5 per kilo. So with that, naa tay P20 per kilo ang atong bugas,” Chan said.

(We, the local government, are workng hard to have the Kadiwa ng Pangulo reach the city residents. There is a program of our president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to have P25 per kilo (rice), which the city will subsidize P5 per kilo. So with that, we have rice that can be sold at P20 per kilo.)

READ: Cebu to sell NFA rice at P20/kilo soon —Gov. Gwen Garcia

Chan said that the city planned to procure 1,000 bags of rice depending on the supply of rice that NFA could provide.

However, Chan said that each person would be limited to buying only 3 kilograms of rice so that every Oponganons could avail of the P20 kilogram a kilo of rice.

On Monday, Chan visited Olango Island to conduct monitoring on the price of commercial rice sold on the island.

This was after the city received reports on the alleged overpricing of rice traders in the area.

READ: Retailers complain about poor quality of NFA rice

“Nakadawat tag report nga mahal ang bugas sa isla, which napamatud-an nato nga ang bugas didto tag P67, P65, P59. Ang pinakabarato broken nga bugas at P52. Its too expensive for Olangohanon, we know pila ray ilang kita kada adlaw,” he added.

(We received a report that rice in the island is expensive, which we really had proven that rice there was sold at P67, P65, P59 a kilo. The cheapest rice sold the broken rice was sold at P52 a kilo.It’s too expensive for the Olongohanon, we know how much they earn every day.)

Chan, however, clarified that there was no overpricing since traders were selling premium rice and not the cheaper kind of rice.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP