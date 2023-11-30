Xian Lim joins ‘Lover’ challenge with a puppet amid split rumors with Kim Chiu

While actor Xian Lim has remained silent on the status of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Kim Chiu, he has been keeping himself busy with a unique companion — a female puppet.

The quintessential actor is taking part in the “Lover” challenge, which is an apparent reference to the hit song by Taylor Swift. The challenge features someone doing some sort of a mirror selfie using their phone before gently pulling their significant other into the frame.

Xian, however, did his own take on the trend on his Instagram account last Tuesday, Nov. 28, using a wide-eyed, red-haired puppet, with which the actor acted as if he was in an affectionate relationship. He then captioned his post with a heart emoji.

The comments on the “Hearts on Ice” star’s post are turned off, as of this writing.

Xian and Kim have yet to address rumors of their supposed breakup. The actress, however, denied their separation on multiple occasions, noting their longstanding relationship is a matter that should be kept between them.

“Grabe. Sa amin na lang muna ‘yun. We’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna,” she was quoted as saying.

Xian and Kim have been together since 2012, although their relationship was confirmed six years later.

RELATED STORIES

Kim Chiu denies breakup with Xian Lim: ‘Baka nali-linlang lang kayo’

Kim sa chika nga buwag na sila si Xian: Sa ‘min na lang muna ‘yun

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP