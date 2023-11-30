Fiesta Señor 2024: Routes for solemn foot processions now under review

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The routes of the foot processions for the Fiesta Señor 2024 will be under discussion following Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s objection to the changes of routes.

Last November 15, the committee from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño (BMSN) released the routes for the Penitential Walk with Jesus, Penitential Walk with Mary, and the Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Why new routes have to be made

Because of the ongoing construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, new routes had to be made.

However, on Tuesday, November 28, Rama expressed his opposition to the plan, saying that he did not want changes for the foot processions.

With this, CDN Digital asked Councilor Phillip Zafra, who chairs the council’s Committee on Peace and Order, about the possible changes of the routes.

Junquera will be difficult for devotees

On Wednesday, November 29, Zafra said that based on their walkthrough earlier, the route going to Junquera St. in Cebu City would be difficult for the attending public.

“Maglisod gyud didtos Junquera,” Zafra said.

(It will be very difficult in Junquera.)

Hence, the concerned agencies and committee considered another option to address the concern.

“Gikan sa Magallanes, diri sa Leon Kilat, then right turn sa P. del Rosario…dayon didtos Imus, then right turn sa MJ Cuenco then to Sto. Niño, mao nay laing option. If the mayor is insisting nga ari sa Osmeña Boulevard, so if he can do wonders nga mahuman…padulong sa Osmeña Boulevard, then mas maayo,” he said.

From Magallanes, here in Leon Kilat, then right turn to P. del Rosario…then there at Imus, then right turn to MJ Cuenco then to Sto. Niño, that is another option. If the mayor is insisting that it will pass here in Osmeña Boulevard, so if he can wonders that [the ongoing work] will be completed…heading to Osmeña Boulevard, then it would be better.)

Fiesta Señor 2024 procession option

However, for now, they would prefer this option that they had identified because Junquera St. would be too narrow for a huge crowd.

In a separate interview with Fr. John Ion Miranda, head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2024, said that when they decided on the route of the foot procession, they considered the ongoing BRT construction and the safety of the devotees.

“Mao na atong ge[consider] ang safety man, but of course we [also] consider the assessment. So far, kung kana ang gibuhian [nga statement] ni Mayor Rama, ongoing pa atong assessment with CDRRMO (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) and other concerned agencies,” he said.

(Safety, that is what we considered, but of course, we [also] considered the assessment. So far, if that is the [statement] of Mayor Rama, our assessment with CDRRMO (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office) and other concerned agencies are still ongoing.)

Plan not polished

He said that even before they conducted a press conference to present the routes to the media, they called the concerned agencies to give their comments on the plan.

“After sa last meeting nato with them, wala pa gyud nato na na-polish…although naa na tay idea asa,” the priest said.

(After our last meeting with them, we had not yet polished that…although we have ideas where.)

“Tanang updates, we always consider the safety man gyud sa tanang deboto. Mao man gyud na atong gihuna-huna,” he added.

(In all the updates, we always consider the safety of the devotees. That is what we are always considering.)

Another walkthrough will take place on Friday to be attended by the representatives from BMSN, Department of Transportation (DOTr), BRT, and other concerned agencies to check the routes for the foot procession. | with reports from Rashe Zoe Sophia Piquero

