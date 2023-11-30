Iloilo City Beauty Crowned First Miss MDC Globe Philippines

A night of glitz and glamour unfolded as the first-ever Miss MDC Globe Philippines was crowned on a splendid evening of November 26, 2023.

The first-ever Miss MDC Globe Philippines Hitom Pangilinan received cash and contracts with a total worth of P250,000.00

Hitomi Pangilinan, representing Iloilo City, emerged victorious, showcasing not only beauty but also wits and passion that set her apart on this grand stage.

In a fierce competition that brought together 15 empowered candidates from various cities, municipalities, and provinces across the Philippines, the Grand Coronation Night of the Miss MDC Globe Philippines, held at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, was a celebration of total beauty and the exquisiteness of Filipinas.

Under the guidance of Gener Zafra, Chairman of MDC Globe Philippines, the event, a joint effort between KUBO Productions LLC and Maison de Couture International Corporation, highlighted inclusivity and acknowledged the convergence of intelligence, beauty, and advocacy.

With The Battle Against Ignorance Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated in helping persons who are suffering from addiction and depression, as the chosen beneficiary of this prestigious beauty search, this highlights the commitment of the pageant to not only celebrate beauty but also contribute to meaningful causes.

Preliminary competitions, including the Costume and Casual Wear Competition, Festival Costume Competition, Designer Runway Competition & Talent Competition, set the stage for the crowning moment.

The swimsuit competition, one of the night’s highlight, showcased the sexiest and hottest moments, with the candidates setting the stage on fire as they strut captivating the audience with their fierce strides and undeniable confidence in Gianne Paolo Anciano’s collection.

Adding a musical touch to the evening was Elcid Camacho, Mr. Universe 2022, who serenaded the candidates while they exuded sophistication and elegance in the evening gown competition.

The night was hosted by Borgie Cabigas, Mr. Cebu 2009, and Jen Rodriguez, Ambassador of Goodwill 2022.

The esteemed panel of judges faced the challenging task of selecting the winners, including Dr. Allan R. Librando, Medical Director and Proprietor of Librando Biomedical Clinic; Dr. Jean Avenido, CEO of Aesthetica de Avenido Clinic Davao; Dr. Jestoni P. Babia, President of City College of Cagayan De Oro; Myth Anisca Maguate, Queen Mother of Cebu 2023; Apple Esplana-Manansala, Founder and CEO of The New Channel; Atty. Selwin M. Prada, Law professor, Southwestern University College of Law; Emma Cebrecus-Maboloc, Director of Catering and Events of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu; Cherryl Pelayo-Dacua, Senior Branch Admin Manager of Casino Filipino-Cebu; Jan Michael Contreras, Senior Sales Director of Megaworld Corporation; and Chona Bacaoco, Founder and Director of MM Milano Agency.

The competition featured special awards, with candidates excelling in various categories:

Be Yourself Ambassador: Shaira Alvarado

Best in Talent: Angel Grace Mangaron

Miss Photogenic: Rose Jane Israel

Best in Festival Costume: Jamie Javier

Best in Swimwear: Maria Mara Pasaol

Best in Evening Gown: Maria Mara Pasaol

Votelabs Ambassadress: Angel Grace Mangaron

Chart Buster Award: Hitomi Pangilinan

The momentous occasion concluded with the announcement of the winners:

Miss MDC Globe Philippines: Hitomi Pangilinan, Iloilo City

1st Runner-up: Maria Mara Pasaol, Mandaue City

2nd Runner-up: Rose Jane Israel, Talisay City

3rd Runner-up: Jamie Javier, Lapu-Lapu City

4th Runner-up: Angel Grace Mangarin, Toledo City, Cebu

Pangilinan is now set to represent the Philippines in the highly anticipated Mister and Miss MDC Globe International competitions scheduled for January 7, 2024, in India.

