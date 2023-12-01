Riding-in-tandem kills man visiting neighbor in Barrio Luz

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here are now looking for two suspects accused of killing a man in Barangay Luz on Friday midnight, December 1, 2023.

The victim was identified as Jeremy del Rosario Ferrer, 43.

The crime reportedly took place in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Based on initial investigations from the Mabolo Police Station, Ferrer was visiting his neighbor at that time.

A witness told investigators that the victim and his neighbor were sitting on the front door when a man suddenly appeared and began shooting towards Ferrer.

The gunman, whom witnesses referred to as Rusty, then walked towards a XRM motorcycle driven by another man, believed to be his accomplice. The two then sped away.

First-aid responders declared Ferrer dead on the spot. He sustained several gunshot wounds, including one on his head.

Investigators also seized three fired cartridges and one deformed bullet from the crime scene.

In the meantime, police continue to conduct hot pursuit operations in the hopes of arresting the perpetrators.

